Mid-Continent Public Library events this week

The Examiner

The Mid-Continent Public Library is offering a range of virtual events.

Many events require advance registration at https://www.mymcpl.org/events/virtual-events. If the event is a Zoom event, click on the event and register. An email invitation will be sent to you. If you want to attend a non-Zoom virtual event, just click on that event and there will be a link to the library’s Facebook page MCPL360 at https://www.facebook.com/mcpl360/.

If you have questions as to how to attend an event, call 816-252-7228 and select the option for technology support.

Upcoming events include:

Thursday

• Virtual English Classes (Zoom) Clases Virtuales de Ingles (Zoom): 9 to 10:30 a.m. and 6:30 to 8 p.m. Join professional teachers and learn to communicate in social places, school, your job or during emergencies. All levels welcome.

• Jim “Two Crows” Wallen Presents “A Visit with Santa Claus” (MCPL360): 10 to 10:30 a.m. Get in the Christmas spirit with stories from Santa. Go to the MCPL360 Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/mcpl360/ at the time for this event.

• Winter Weather Safety Apps (MCPL360): 2 to 2:30 p.m. Explore mobile apps that focus on travel adn winter weather safety.

• Christmas, from Ireland to the Ozarks (MCPL360): 7 to 7:45 p.m. Go on a holiday musical adventure with Mike and Nancee Micham and see how Irish music shaped folk songs and stories that touched our ancestors’ hearts.

Friday

• Virtual Storytime:MCPL360): 10 to 10:20 a.m. Join library staff for virtual storytimes for your little ones and yourself. There will be songs and stories.

• How to Create a Desktop Shortcut (MCPL360): 1 to 1:15. Tiny Tech How-To’s focus on how to do a specific tech task. Go to the MCPL360 page at https://www.facebook.com/mcpl360/ at the scheduled time.

Sunday

