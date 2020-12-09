Congregation encourages aiding others during Advent

The Examiner

St. Mark’s United Methodist Church in Independence is offering a novel way to mark Advent during the pandemic.

In a celebration called Reverse Advent, participants donate an item each day for the St. Mark’s food pantry. The food pantry director has established a calendar suggesting a food item for each day, but any nonperishable item will be welcomed. The participants will deliver their foods to the church after Christmas.

For further information, call the church at 816-257-1812.

– Examiner staff