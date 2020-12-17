Tulip is awaiting a long-term home

The Examiner

As the weather gets colder and we’re starting the long wait for springtime, we want to introduce you to a kitten who carries spring in her heart. Meet Tulip!

Tulip is 5 months old, and has been at the Regional Animal Shelter in Independence since August, when she came in with her litter. All of her brothers and sisters have been adopted, and she’s waiting to find her fur-ever home too. Tulip is in foster care so she can practice home living, but we can still arrange a virtual meeting with her so you can see her.

Her foster parents say Tulip is a very energetic kitten who loves to play. She has a great time playing with her toys, and loves to go go go! She is also a very sweet little cuddle-bug, and loves spending time snoozing with people. Tulip is also velvety soft, perfect for snuggling and loving on all day. Help us get Tulip home for the holidays.

If you’re interested in adopting Tulip, call 816-325-7207 ext. 2 to ask for more information.

– Submitted by the Regional Animal Shelter