Finding the true spirit of Christmas

While waiting for the magic of Christmas to begin, I noticed several mean ol' Scrooges desperately trying to steal it away from those of us who still believe. Dealing with a germ that won’t go away, it's beginning to look like we're going to have to go to extreme measures to keep the twinkle in Santa's eye.

As reports around the country flood our every waking moment telling us this is the most stressful Christmas season since the Great Depression, I have to chuckle or ho-ho-ho to myself. If these folks believed in the true meaning of Christmas, they’d hang it up, along with their stockings.

I'm not saying these aren't hard times, but if we hold tight to believing in the splendor of Christmas, maybe we could lift the gloom that is threatening to dampen our spirits.

If you doubt the jolly old man isn't around anymore, knowing whether you've been bad or good, naughty or nice, think again. It doesn't matter to him whether you have money to buy presents, or what size house you live in, because what he brings to you is free, and all he wants in return is for you to say "I believe."

The faith of the spirit of Christmas can't be bought, wrapped or put on the plastic card – so no worries or anxieties of having enough money to pay for it, as someone has already paid that debt for us. When you believe, Christmas becomes a time of reflection and solitude, and the celebration goes way beyond listening for eight pairs of tiny hooves on the roof as it takes on a life of its own, swirling and curling through every aspect of living and it's the gift which will last all year long.

I believe in miracles. I see it every day, everywhere and in everyone.

In the midst of crisis there’s always a shining light, if you look for it. I see it in the eyes of those who share their heart and love unconditionally. I hear it in the voices of those who never give up hope, despite their hardships.

Truly believing, with all my heart, in someone I can't see, hear or touch can be a rough and bumpy sleigh ride especially when it seems so many others have given up on the miracle who was born on Christmas Day.

Wishing others a Merry Christmas doesn't mean you need to load up the sleigh with a bag full of toys. Share the spirit by forgiving those who need forgiven, and even those who don't. Be the first to say you're sorry and mend the wounds of yesterday.

Enjoy the miracles of Christmas, the reason for the season, by giving the best present of all – yourself. Believe, and miracles will happen.

Sandy Turner lives in Independence. Email her at sandydownhome@hotmail.com.