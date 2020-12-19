Senior center meals

The Examiner

Lunches provided (by delivery or take out only) by area community centers during the week of Dec. 21.

Vesper Hall: 400 N.W. Vesper St., Blue Springs. Due to the coronavirus emergency, meals are being offered by delivery only. To reserve a meal call 816-228-0181 by 2 p.m. one working day prior to the meal. Cost: $3.50 donation for ages 60 and older; $5.75 fee for ages 59 and younger.

NOTE: There may be some variance in these menus due to the current emergency.

• Monday: Chicken parmesan, steamed broccoli, salad mix, pineapple chunks.

• Tuesday: Chili dog, California blend veggies, Sun Chips, diced peaches.

• Wednesday: Herb spiced chicken, baked potato, California vegetables, fruit cocktail.

• Thursday: Turkey and cheese quiche, basil butter roasted potatoes, stewed tomatoes, sliced pears.

• Friday: Closed for Christmas day.

Fairmount Community Center, 217 S. Cedar St., Independence. Due to the coronavirus emergency, meals are being offered for take out. Take out meals are $5 or $3.50 for members and reservations for these meals should be made 24 hours in advance: call 254-8334. Each meal is served with bread or roll and milk.

• Monday: Hamburger hash, peas and mushrooms, dessert.

• Tuesday: Popcorn chicken, baked ranch potatoes, California vegetables, dessert.

• Wednesday: Hot beef sandwich, mashed potatoes and gravy, green beans, dessert.

• Thursday and Friday: Closed for Christmas holiday.

Palmer Center: 218 N. Pleasant St., Independence. Due to the coronavirus emergency, lunch is being served by delivery only. Reserve your meal by calling 816- 325-6200. Inclement weather line: 325-7999 ext. 4. All meals are served with milk. There may be variations in the menu due to the current emergency. The delivered meals are provided via the Mid-America Regional Council, which does not provide advance menus.