Conservation Department offers virtual fly-tying class

The Missouri Department of Conservation is offering a virtual class in fly tying. Classes will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. on Thursdays Jan. 7 to Feb. 4.

This class is free, but participants must register by Dec. 29. mdc.mo.gov/events. Search for “Outdoor Skills: Fly Tying: Virtual.”

When you register, you should indicate whether you have fly tying tools. You will need to obtain the tools before the first class. The tools you will need are a common vice, thread bobbin, black tying thread 140, and 210 Denier (2/0 and 6/0), bobbin threader, “Dr. Slick Rotary whip finisher,” or Cabela’s brand (the kind that freely spins in the handle), hair packer, hair stacker, dubbing brush, fly tying scissors, tying wax, hackle pliers, and bodkin. You may also want head cement, multiple bobbins, other colors of thread (red, white and tan), a wine cork for displaying tied flies, small block of wood with ⅛ to ¼ inch holes drilled for tool storage, cheap magnet for organizing hooks, extra scissors, small wire cutters and small tackle box for storage.

The Department of Conservation will send you materials for each class one week ahead of time.

