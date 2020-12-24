Many options to recycle fresh Christmas trees

By The Examiner staff

Whether you take down the Christmas tree this weekend, a few days later or even a couple weeks later, area residents who put up a natural tree – or natural wreaths and garlands – have a variety of options to recycle those items, many of them free.

The Mid-America Regional Council notes that trees and greenery can be used after mulching for trail surfaces, erosion control and landscaping and as fish habitat in ponds and lakes. Furthermore, Missouri bans yard waste materials from landfills, including Christmas trees and greenery.

“All residents in the Kansas City metropolitan area have options for recycling their natural holiday trees and greenery,” Matt Riggs, outreach coordinator for the MARC Solid Waste Management District said in a release. “Residents should contact their trash hauler first to see if they provide curbside pickup, since that is most convenient. If not, there are plenty of other pickup and drop-off options available.”

For Sugar Creek residents, the city's trash contractor (816-252-4413) includes tree pick-up. Other pick-up options include Compost Connection (816-761-8300) and Lawn-Corps Curbside Recycling (816-761-3046).

Drop-off locations include:

• Blue Springs: Pink Hill Park, 2715 N.W. Park Road. Call 816-228-0110 for more information.

• Buckner: Yard waste drop-off site at 2500 O'Donnell Road. For Buckner residents only. Call 816-650-3191.

• Kansas City, East Bottoms: Leaf and Brush Drop-Off Site, 1815 N. Chouteau Trafficway. Call 816-888-7941.

• Kansas City (east): Missouri Organic Recycling, 7700 E. U.S. 40, just west of Interstate 435. Call 816-430-2373.

• Kansas City (southeast): Leaf and Brush Drop-Off Site, 10301 Raytown Road. Call 816-888-7959.

• Lee’s Summit: Resource Recovery Park PDA, 2101 S.E. Hamblen Road. Call 816-550-1612.

• Sugar Creek: Courtney Ridge Landfill, 1701 N. Missouri 291. Call 816-257-7999.

The Missouri Department of Conservation notes that if you used a live Christmas tree and the ground outside your house is soft enough to spade up, the tree can be replanted for added landscape and wildlife shelter.

For more information about tree recycling and locations, go to recyclespot.org or call 816-474-8326.