Next year will be better … right?

Who isn’t counting down the days to be done with this year? How about making a resolution to never repeat a year like this one ever again.

My resolution for 2021 is to find a way to avoid worrying about who, what, when or where COVID exists. Instead, I’m going to concentrate on small snapshots of useless questions and information.

• How long can I get by with saying I’m overeating because we’re in a pandemic?

• If stores really want me to buy a lot of groceries, why are they trying to freeze me out?

• Why can’t we put paper towels back in public restrooms instead of hot air blowers, which never really dry my hands? I’m sure I get just as many germs wiping them on my jeans.

• Why do guys spend so much time talking about looking for the lost remote control instead of just getting up and finding it? Why can’t they locate anything in the refrigerator?

• When they decided to make child-proof medicine bottles was it really just a method to make us frustrated so we’d take less?

• If plastic cards are to be more convenient, why can’t all the machines they want us to use be the same?

• Is it OK to pass gas in public since now everyone has a mask on?

• Nothing in the commercials is going to help me look younger or thinner, so why do I still think I need the product.

• Do their words of “we appreciate your business” hold true after an hour of listening to automated voices, pushing the appropriate buttons, which eventually cause me to get disconnected. Apparently I can’t follow the prompts correctly.

• Why do I continue to buy coupon books that end up under the seat of my car or in the glove box, unused, until I buy the next one?

• What purpose do hedge apples have besides being fun to run over with the mower?

• E-mail is great but what’s going to happen to our handwriting if we never use it?

• Am I having a heart attack or is it just heartburn?

• Why can’t I get through the self-check-out without needing assistance.

• If you worry long enough, it won’t go away.

For the first time in many years I’m not making a new year's resolution to eat less and exercise more. It seems to be a vicious cycle, and I’ve decided to abandon it. Instead I’m going to go freestyle and eat and do whatever I want, or until my clothes won’t fit anymore.

Appropriately enough the Chinese marked 2020 as the year of the rat. An ox was chosen to represent this next year. Hopefully it just means we’re going to work smarter, not harder at being COVID free.

Cheers!

Sandy Turner lives in Independence. Email her at sandydownhome@hotmail.com.