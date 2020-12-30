Good intentions are at least a start

The Examiner

Oh dear, it’s that time of year when you have to contemplate whether to bother making any new year’s resolutions.

As you know, if you’ve been following me these past 20 years – doesn’t time fly when you’re having fun? – I’ve learned not to make resolutions as, sure as eggs are eggs, they will be broken before you’ve made your New Year’s Day omelet.

So none of this get fit, give up (insert noun to cover whatever vice you think you want to get rid of) – no, this year I’ve decided to be more philosophical about it all.

Resolution: I will find a way to get through Sir’s A.D.D. without making him think I’ve sent him on a three-day detention, with nothing but sand in his jockstrap, and with only green leafy vegetables to eat. For example, just yesterday, I’d given him a piece of paper showing him the dates we are planning to travel to go see Diamond Lil in California. Texting away to make our reservations, he asked “what dates are we going?” With a small huff, I uttered, “I just gave you the dates”.

Well, it was if I’d announced World War III. “You don’t need to yell at me!” came the hurt-to-the-core-of-his-being reply.

So I resolve to find that mellifluous tone of voice to soothe the soon-to-be savage beast. If I tried it on any of you, I would be accused of being condescending, but if I couch it the right way I might be able to get away with stating the bleeding obvious without hurting his feelers (sic).

Resolution: I will do my damnedest not to watch any news item which doesn’t involve the weather or traffic report. I find watching the telly to be less and less appealing in general terms, and depending on the channel you’re tuned to, the "news" has hit an all-time low. It really should be named “stuff we made up,” and I for one am sick to the back teeth with it.

Resolution: Likewise I will refuse to jump on bandwagons on Facebook. More often than not the posters of outrage over something the government or opposition did hasn’t fact-checked a sausage, and I feel I will be doing my blood pressure an enormous favor by going into ignore-mode.

Resolution: I will be stoically resolved to get through this Covid nightmare we’ve been living for, I think, forever, with true grit. I will en-mask when required, I will disinfect with obsessive-compulsive fervor, and I will wash my hands so often I will develop – or will further develop – dry-hand syndrome. I will be very much chin-up, things could be worse, of demeanor, and will be sure in the knowledge that there will be a satisfactory end to this interminable tunnel.

Resolution: I will look for the silver-lining wherever possible. Sir calls me a pessimist, but I like to think of myself as a realist. Is the glass half empty, or half full? It depends on what’s in the glass. If it’s water, I don’t frankly care.

But if it’s coffee or wine – it’s definitely half empty.

I resolve to think, Pollyanna-like, that it’s half full.

Annie Dear lives in Lee’s Summit. Email her at anniedear@icloud.com.