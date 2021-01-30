Missouri Department of Conservation events kicker: Missouri Department of Conservation events

The Examiner

The Missouri Department of Conservation offers virtual and in-person events and classes.

Programs are free. Advance registration is required and can be completed by visiting mdc.mo.gov/events.

If you have trouble registering or have other questions, call the host conservation center. Unless otherwise indicated, in-person programs will be held at the Burr Oak Woods Conservation Nature Center, 1401 N.W. Park Road, Blue Springs, 816-228-3766, or the Anita B. Gorman Conservation Discovery Center, 4750 Troost Ave., Kansas City, 816-759-7300.

Masks are required at in-person programs.

Feb. 5

• Native Plants, Native Landscape Chat: 1 to 2 p.m., Anita B. Gorman Center. Join the native landscape specialists as they share tips on how to plan for spring, how to start your own seedlings and where to look to enjoy the subtle beauty of wintertime in native plant gardens. This is an outdoor program designed for persons ages 14 and older. Register before the program begins.

Feb. 6

• Fishing Skills, Ice Fishing Fun: 9 a.m. to 12 p.m., Prairie Hollow Lake at the James A. Reed Memorial Wildlife Area, 12405 S.E. Ranson Road, Lee's Summit, 816-622-0900. This class will get you out on the ice for a fishing opportunity and will provide information on ice fishing safety. MDC will provide equipment, bait and fishing coaches. Fishing permits are not required. Dress warmly and bring your own snacks and drinks. Please wear a mask when people are close together. This event will be postponed if the ice is not safe. You may have to join a waiting list for this program. Registration must be completed by Feb. 5.

• Birds – Owls Are A Hoot?: Virtual program, 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. This program is designed for persons 8 years of age and older. Learn about the specialized structures and behaviors that make owls interesting. You must register by Feb. 4.

Feb. 9

• Discover Nature, Naturalist Hour: 2 to 3 p.m., Burr Oak Woods. Program designed for all ages. Go on an adventure with a naturalist to make discoveries on a trail close to the nature center. Dress for the weather. Registration is required before the program.

Feb. 10

• Trees, Sap to Syrup: Virtual program, 10 to 11 a.m. Designed for persons ages 10 and up. Processing tree sap into syrup is a winter wonder. This program will discuss tree selection, collection of sap, and the equipment needed to turn watery sap into delicious syrup. Registration must be completed by Feb. 8.

Feb. 11

• Little Acorns, Animal Kingdom: 10 to 11 a.m. and 1 to 2 p.m., Burr Oak Woods. Designed for children, ages 3 to 5, with an adult. Only the children need to be registered, but that registration must be completed by Feb. 10. Animals are divided into categories based on their characteristics. Come learn about the animal kingdom. This program will be outdoors, so dress for the weather.

• Birds – Virtual Bluebirds of Happiness: virtual program, 1 to 2 p.m. Designed for all ages. Registration is required and must be completed by Feb. 10. The eastern Bluebird is a state symbol and a symbol of conservation success in Missouri. Learn about the bluebird and how to attract it to your backyard. Be sure to include your email address when you register as that is how you will receive a link to the program.

Feb. 13

• Native Plants, Winter Beauty: virtual program, 10 to 11:30 a.m. and 12:30 to 2 p.m. Designed for persons ages 18 and older. Advance registration required. Subtle colors and bold textures stand out in the landscape this time of year. Join our native landscape specialist to discuss the benefits of native plants during winter. We’ll focus on plants that provide food or shelter for wildlife.