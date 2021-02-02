Ice-fishing class at James A. Reed

By The Examiner staff

The Missouri Department of Conservation is offering a free ice fishing experience from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday at Prairie Hollow Lake, in the James A Reed Memorial Wildlife Area, 12405 S.E. Ranson Road, Lee's Summit, (816) 622-0900.

This program is designed for persons ages 12 and up.

Participants must sign up in advance. The deadline is Friday, Feb. 5. Go to mdc.mo.gov/events.

The Department of Conservation will provide fishing equipment, bait, ice fishing lessons and fishing coaches. Fishing permits are not required. This program will be outside, so dress for the weather. You must wear a mask and practice social distancing.

In the event the ice is not safe, you will be contacted with postponement dates.