Big companies with little follow-through

The Examiner

There is nothing quite like being on the phone and online for over two hours to sort out a problem, and dealing with the mammoth corporation that caused said problem, to have one’s blood pressure skyrocketing to unheard of heights.

I had to organize some paperwork for the IRS – always a joy, and a thing of beauty – by sending said forms to various organizations telling them how much we’d paid them last year. You know the ones – the dreaded 1099s.

This year, the IRS decided it wanted to tricksy up the forms by the width of a bee’s appendage, thus making it necessary to upgrade our bookkeeping software (to the tune of $300) to accommodate the change, and purchase the new stationary (to the tune of $100).

Sigh. It’s the IRS. What are you going to do? You’re going to obey meekly is what you’re going to do.

I gathered everything I needed and produced the forms, beautifully and without error, I might add, and sent them off to the vendors.

Being a clever thing, I held back in sending the copies to the IRS just in case there was a glitch somewhere, as sending “corrected” forms can lead to all manner of problems if not done correctly. I know of what I speak, being on the other end of a mistake that cost Sir and me very, very dearly.

Happy there were no shrieks of protest, I mailed it all off to the IRS, satisfied in a job well done.

Well, until the Postal Service returned one envelope marked “not known at this address”. Well, bugger, thought I.

Contacting the offending movable vendor, I was told that due to COVID, they’d moved back from Colorado to their old address in Kansas.

My software would not let me check the box marked “Corrected,” and as you cannot, under penalty of dismemberment, hand write anything on the form, I was in a tad of a quandary.

Now, enter one mammoth corporation, and two-plus hours to try to figure out a solution.

To cut a very long and tedious story short, said corporation had not programmed that little detail into the software itself, but had I e-filed the forms, I could create an account with a totally other and unknown corporation, which would have magically sent them through the ether to the IRS, and it would be there that I could create the correct corrected form. I’d, apparently quite stupidly, mailed them and so I was therefore, as they say, out of luck.

Well now, that’s just special isn’t it. Would some advanced warning have been nice, does one think? Might the mammoth corporation have designed its program just a bee’s appendage-worth better?

I object, quite strenuously, when these huge companies who create precious products, fall flat on their faces with any follow-up service for we poor schmucks, the consumers. I mean, have you ever tried to call Apple? Microsoft?

So please, in future, don’t give me a three-and-a-half-page recipe for pheasant under glass, or macrobiotically raised left-handed pigeon, or two-toed sloth a la mode, only to leave out the oven temperature or the time to cook the dish.

That’s two hours I’ll never get back – still holding the problem in my now shaking hands.

Annie Dear lives in Lee’s Summit. Email her at anniedear@icloud.com.