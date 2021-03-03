Lenten sermons at Independence First Presbyterian

By The Examiner staff

The First Presbyterian Church, 100 N. Pleasant St., Independence, is offering a special sermon series during Lent entitled “Were You There?” It looks through the eyes of those who were with Jesus during the final weeks of his earthly ministry. The sermons include:

• March 7, “Misjudging Eyes,” as Judas confronts a woman who anointed Jesus with expensive perfume.

• March 14, “Betraying Eyes,” as Judas betrays Jesus.

• March 21, “Sleepy Eyes,” addressing those who get worn out and can no longer stay awake for Jesus.

• March 28, “Condemning Eyes,” discussing how Jesus was judged wrongly.

• April 1, Maundy Thursday, “More Than Meets the Eye,” looking at wheat and wine to glimpse God’s vision for humanity

• April 4, Easter Sunday – “Angel Eyes,” seeing beyond the empty tomb to the fulness of Easter and the promises it brings.

These sermons will be offered online at 10:30 a.m. on Sundays and at 7 p.m. on Maundy Thursday. Contact the church at 816 252-6662 or at fpcindep@gmail.com to receive an online link to the worship service.