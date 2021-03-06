I welcome this kind of madness

Last year March madness took on a whole new meaning, and it didn’t have anything to do with basketball.

In a way it doesn’t seem possible we’ve been dealing with this pandemic for a year, and in other ways, it’s as though we’ve been cooped up forever.

Typically March is when I either start a good book or start the garden, depending on the weather, as the sports fanatic in this house thinks life should revolve around basketball games. Since last year was such a bust, I don’t have the heart to complain about any game on TV. In fact, I’m all in to watch anything sports related. After all sporting events came to a screeching halt it seems as though everything really is getting back to normal with live sports playing on the TV.

Even if I try to busy myself with something else, the new fangled TV can pause on a dime or replay, so I'm kept up to speed on who's losing or winning. I don't have the heart to tell him I really don't care, as he's so excited this time of year about the orange bouncing ball it just doesn't seem right to even call a time-out.

Several years ago when the first weekend of tournament games were on all day and night, and after getting frustrated he'd miss something important when switching between the channels, he resorted to having three TV’s mounted where I used to have windows. It does sort of make the front room look like a sports bar, especially with the stuffed bobcat, raccoon and geese. Good thing I like the outdoors.

I think he believes the players can actually hear him, coaching from the comfort of his couch. I have never in my life yelled at the TV because Rachel Ray forgot to tell us about the special ingredient or Martha Stewart burned herself with the glue gun. I could, on occasion, clap for a Chiefs touchdown, but he takes cheering to a whole new level. The dog even freaks out and thinks he's gone crazy when he jumps up suddenly and starts fist pumping at the TV.

I feel sorry for the 16 seeds. These are the guys who lost the most games and then have to play the most winning team in their first game – that is madness! Maybe it’s the only way the basketball gurus can figure out how to run a tournament, but it just doesn’t seem very fair, right off the bat, to have teams labeled as “bad seeds.”

Why, I wanted to know, is he so obsessed in March Madness every year. They’re not our teams, after all.

He explained his love for college basketball was because these kids played for blood, sweat and tears and not because they are being paid enormous amounts of money like professional athletes. It’s just about playing the game.

I’m looking forward to watching this year, just because I can, and hope the madness of last March never comes calling again.

Sandy Turner lives in Independence. Email her at sandydownhome@hotmail.com.