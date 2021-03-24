First Presbyterian resumes in-person worship

By The Examiner staff

The First Presbyterian Church, 100 N. Pleasant St., Independence, resumes in-person worship at 10:30 a.m. Palm Sunday, March 28, with the sermon “Condemning Eyes,” examining how Jesus was judged wrongly.

Additional Easter season events include:

• April 1 Maundy Thursday devotional service will be at 7 p.m. on Zoom with the title "More Than Meets the Eye,” looking into wheat and wine for a glimpse of God’s vision for humanity.

• Easter Sunday, April 4, will be celebrated with an in-person service at 10:30 a.m. The sermon “Angel Eyes” will focus on seeing beyond the empty tomb to the fulness of Easter and the promises it brings.

For further information, contact the church at 816 252-6662 or fpcindep@gmail.com to receive an online link to the Thursday service.