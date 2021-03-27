Spring renews heart and spirit

The Examiner

Dad ran into the house, breathless and yelling my name. My first reaction was to call 911, until I saw his face. The moment he had been waiting for had finally arrived.

The first martin had landed and not a day too soon. Dad had cleaned and re-cleaned the martin houses until I was worried the birds wouldn't recognize their summer home any more. The birdbath had been positioned and repositioned, cleaned and loaded with fresh water. Accommodations were first class for birds visiting his house.

While watching birds visiting our house this past weekend, we chuckled how things change as you age, one of them becoming a bird watcher. We’re now preparing for the hummingbirds, who should be coming our way soon. Watching the birds eat and fly, fly and eat is relaxing, and I don’t have a clue why it wasn’t an appealing activity before I went over the hill.

I inherited Dad's obsession with being outdoors and every year, when the calendar says it's officially spring, I think of him as I prepare for my favorite season. Every year I go through the seed catalog, as if I’m going to plant something different, yet the garden plants never change. Kind of like going through recipe books but always cooking the same meals.

The grass has turned green but is not quite tall enough for mowing, although I’m thinking it will be very soon. Mowing, for me, is an outlet for total relaxation, even better than bird watching. Luckily the acreage takes at least four hours to mow, even longer depending on how many times I need to blow my nose or get a drink of water. It’s a mindless chore, which I’ve come to love, and even though I miss the tractor's slow and steady pace, the faster-than-the-speed-of-light Zero Turn keeps me on my toes. It’s amazing how fast a barbed wire fence can come down with one slip of the wrist.

April showers will bring May flowers, and it also gives us a chance to get cleaned up after the winter months. Finally we can open the windows, and let fresh air in. This time of year is the best environment for new beginnings, fresh starts and sometimes even a new lease on life.

I’m headed into spring believing the day is coming soon we can gather together without fears of becoming sick and without wearing a mask. If nothing else, perhaps it will give us a chance to visit with friends and family outside, after being cooped up for so long.

Our Easter celebration was canceled last year, and I just can’t tolerate the thought of skipping it again. Hopefully the weather will cooperate so most of the time can be spent outdoors as we’re moving forward with our family traditions.

Everyone has an opinion on whether or not to get vaccinated for COVID-19 and mine wavers from day to day. I want to feel safe, yet I worry how much we don’t know.

For everything there is a season. Happy spring.

Sandy Turner lives in Independence. Email her at sandydownhome@hotmail.com.