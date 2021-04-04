Enjoy the traditions, and remember the reason

The Examiner

I believe there are as many Easter traditions as there are Christmas traditions.

When I was young, one of my parents’ Easter traditions was coloring or dying eggs on the Saturday night before Easter morning.

Then on Sunday morning, we’d put on our new Easter dresses and go to church as a family.

After church, we’d go home or to our grandfather’s farm and enjoy a ham dinner.

Afterward, we’d race through the yard to find eggs, hidden in the grass.

In order to bring in a little extra money, my father sold potted hyacinths, tulips, daffodils and lilies on the street corner by our house around Easter time.

I’m almost sure that Dad’s annual sale was used to purchase our Easter dresses and treats.

Even though they are no longer living, thanks Mom and Dad. I love you.

Years later, with my own children, we followed the same Easter traditions.

Saturday night before Easter, we’d color eggs with the kids and then send them to bed.

The next morning we’d wake the kids early for a quick Easter egg hunt and then off to church.

I recall one Easter morning when my neighbor Cathy came to our front door with a gift for our family.

Cathy had an Easter tradition of giving neighbors a small lamb made of butter. I had never seen anything like it, and liked it so much, that I added the butter lamb to our traditions.

Other Easter traditions may include parades, lilies, hot cross buns, sunrise services, a ham dinner, and the Easter bunny.

The Easter bunny was pretty important back home in Pennsylvania.

According to History.com, “the Easter bunny first arrived in America in the 1700s with German immigrants who settled in Pennsylvania and transported their tradition of an egg-laying hare called ‘Osterhase’ or ‘Oschter Haws.’”

“Their children made nests in which this creature could lay its colored eggs. Eventually, the custom spread across the U.S. and the fabled rabbit’s Easter morning deliveries expanded to include chocolate and other types of candy and gifts, while decorated baskets replaced nests”.

These are all wonderful Easter customs that do keep families close.

However, we would be missing the most important reason that we celebrate Easter if we only ever included eggs, hams and bunnies.

Easter is a celebration of the gift God gave us through the life, death, burial and resurrection of his Son, Jesus Christ. This was an ultimate sacrifice of love.

Readers, our world is changing quickly, in many ways deteriorating, and these teachings must never be lost. This would be a great disservice to our children.

It is my prayer that we may be successful as parents in teaching our children what Easter is truly about.

Remember His promise, “Because I live, ye shall live also” (John 14:19).

I express my love to those who have lost loved ones. Remember, His resurrection is a promise to all of us.

Because, He was risen (Matthew 28:6), we can live together as families once again.

I testify that He lives, in His Sacred Name, Jesus Christ, Amen.

Diane Mack is coordinator of Putting Families First, Jackson County's Family Week Foundation. Email her at Director@jacksoncountyfamilyweek.org.