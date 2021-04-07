Kittens in need of loving homes

By Gisele Gamble

Special to The Examiner

Kittens are cute, but like most baby animals they grow up. People who adopt a kitten or puppy on a whim usually end up surrendering their pet to a shelter. This is not good. It causes the animal to suffer trauma. Then the permanent owner must work with the animal to get it to trust again.

If you are a serious cat lover and the prospect of adopting a kitten does not scare you, I have two kittens you need to meet!

Shamrock is a handsome, yellow-eyed gray kitten who is two months old. He is a domestic short hair and loves to play.

Clover is a gorgeous black and white, yellow-eyed kitten who is also two months old. She is a domestic long hair and is very loving and playful.

Both kittens are still developing their personalities, so we do not know a lot about their likes and dislikes. Kittens do take a lot more work than adult cats do, but there are extraordinary people out there that will willingly take on a kitten.

If you are one of those people and are looking for a kitten to join your family, please go to our website, www.animalsbestfriends.org and complete an application. ABF does home visits, vet checks and two-week trials to be sure the animal and family are a good fit.

Animals Best Friends would also love to have more foster homes for the many adult cats waiting for their permanent homes. If you are not ready to adopt but have room in your home for a foster cat, please go to our website and complete a foster application. These applications are available under the “How to Help” tab.

Animals Best Friends appreciates all the help it receives from the community and does its best to help everyone it can.