I'm wishing I was fishing

Sometimes I'd rather be paddling upstream than being stuck behind a desk all day. I love my job, and being self-employed has its perks, although at times it can make me feel like a fish out of water.

I worked a desk job at a newspaper for 30 years and never had a problem with spring’s arrival and feeling the need to be outside. Sharing a job with your mate does have its pros and cons. I know my boss won't fire me for playing hooky, but only if he does as well.

With weekends full of watching grandkids, or at their activities, and ten acres of grass to mow and a garden to weed, we let ourselves fall into the trap of working during our down time instead of enjoying each others’ company. Being self-employed means you can take an afternoon off to play, but it also means you find yourself working more than just the eight-to-five shift. Our entertainment lately on the weekends has been to visit about work, as we work. All work and no play is making me grumpy.

There's good reason for more than two decades my hub’s businesses have been so successful. He's driven, disciplined and focused – OK, let's get real here – he's a workaholic. I am too, although recently I decided it's time to throw out some bait and see what I can catch.

Playing with kids is the glue that holds couples together when you're young, but when you're empty-nesters, you need to have something you enjoy doing together, besides watching what Dad called the idiot tube. For me and my guy, it's always been fishing.

It is just a hop, skip and a jump to fish the pond on the 10 acres, but we also have a boat that is pleading to be used. We used to take it out to the many local lakes we're fortunate to have nearby, but over the years it’s become a home for junk on top of the boat cover and rodents underneath.

I didn't want to resort to it, but I had no choice. It was time to take action. I started whining. How many men can say their significant other will actually whine about not fishing? It took a month, which isn't too bad considering men can only listen to whining 10 percent of the time, to get the boat out of the barn. It took an entire weekend to get the mice and ants out and get everything cleaned as he replaced batteries, repaired nibbled-up wiring and tested everything multiple times. So far, so good, as getting ready to fish has kept him away from the grind of the paper shuffling, which makes him happy, which makes me even happier.

By the time this hits the press, I should be in my spot in the boat with a line in the water, not caring if I get a bite or not because my bait already worked.

I caught him hook, line and sinker. With a little whining and spring’s arrival, we’re fishing again.

