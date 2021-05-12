American Legion sets Saturday open house

The Examiner

American Legion Post 499 has renovated its facility at 499 S. Missouri 7 in Blue Springs.

It's hosting an open house, free to the public, starting at 2 p.m. Saturday. At 7 p.m. Night Train, a local band, will play, and admission for that is free is well.

The post has renovated its club room and upstairs ballroom, and wants to reacquaint the public with all it does. That work includes supporting veteran and active-duty families as well as personal assistance with donated goods and volunteer work. Its leaders say the post is here to serve.

– The Examiner staff