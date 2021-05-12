Missouri Prairie Foundation plant sale

The Examiner

The Missouri Prairie Foundation walk-through plant sale is from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Saturday at the Anita B. Gorman Conservation Discovery Center, 4750 Troost Ave. in Kansas City.

Items for sale include native trees, shrubs, wildflowers, grasses and seeds from nine venders located in the lower Midwest, including Gaylena’s Garden, Ozark Soul Native Plants, Missouri Wildflower Nursery, Allendan Seed Company, Colonial Gardens, Prairie Hill Farm, City Roots, Green Thumb Gardens and Forrest Keeling Nursery.

Venders will all accept cash; some may accept checks or credit cards. Shoppers can order plants in advance directly from most of the venders online.

