Sign up for canoe/kayak program

Friday is the deadline to register for the 2 p.m. Saturday family canoe/kayak training program.

The event is held at the W. Robert Aylward Educational Pond at Burr Oak Woods Conservation Nature Center, 1410 N.W. Park Road, Blue Springs, 816-228-3766.

The class, designed for families with children ages 8 years and older, covers basic canoe and kayak strokes, problem-solving tips and how to plan a river trip.

To register, visiting mdc.mo.gov/events.

– The Examiner staff