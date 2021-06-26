Take this job and share it

By Sandy Turner

Down home

“Sisters, sisters, those who've seen us know that not a thing could come between us, many men have tried to split us up but no one can.”

It isn’t a man, but this tune may change, as we begin a new chapter in our lives.

About the time my sister retired and decided to work part time as a substitute teacher, COVID kicked everybody out of school. She doesn’t really “have” to work, so she decided to become a full-time retiree. This only lasted a few months until the phone calls started.

“What are you doing?” was her opening line. I’d say, “Oh, just working,” and then she’d say, “Must be nice.” As COVID kept everyone from each other, it became apparent she lost interest in home projects and couldn't care less what day of the week it was, as, in her words, “What does it matter?”

As the months dragged on she started coming over to reorganize closets and drawers, and, as she was getting close to invading the hub's man cave, he jokingly suggested perhaps she needed a “real” job. That’s all I needed as an approval to hire her to help me with the business he began more than 25 years ago and I’ve laid claim to.

As a master electrician I’m not sure why he decided to start a second company as a property manager for home associations, but I’m glad he did. It’s a fast-paced, never-a-dull-moment job that I love to do. I wasn’t sure how she’d take instructions from me, since I’m the little sister. Even though she says I’m the bossy one, things typically go her way a lot more than they do mine (but isn’t that what little sisters are supposed to say?).

She works part time, four days out of the five, and when I suggest which day of the week she could take off she throws her head back and laughs, like I’ve just told a joke. I don’t know if this means she’s excited to have a day off or laughing because I’m making a suggestion of when to take off. We’re six weeks in, and I’m starting to wonder who the boss really is around here.

The reality of it is this… I’ve never felt closer to her than now. The dog insists we walk every couple of hours, and it gives us the chance to talk about everything from our health to our hope. Conversations with your sibling just can’t be matched to anyone else. You don’t have to explain yourself; they already know. We have laughs over the things we can’t remember, the things we do, and each other. I can honestly say I’ve never had a better co-worker.

I’ve noticed if I don’t give her enough work to do she starts trying to reorganize the office. My desk is always a mess, it’s just how I work. Straightening my closet is one thing, but never touch anything in my piles of papers, sticky notes and stacks of folders. Otherwise I won’t be able to function.

We may be opposites in many ways, although I think we’ve both realized we make a pretty good team.

Sandy Turner lives in Independence. Email her at sandydownhome@hotmail.com.