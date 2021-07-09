'Summer Reading' sermon series at First Presbyterian

By The Examiner staff

The First Presbyterian Church of Independence, 100 N. Pleasant St., is offering a sermon series entitled “Summer Reading.” This series focuses on the purpose and power of Scripture in today’s world.

Visitors are welcome to attend any of the 10:30 a.m. worship services. The sermon subjects will be:

• July 11, “The Purpose of Scripture.”

• July 18, “In Light of the Scriptures/”

• July 25, “Being Fed by Scripture.”

• Aug. 1, “Judging by Scripture.”

More information is available at www.fpcindep.org or by calling 816-252-6662.