A mother feels the pain and keeps pushing ahead

Diane Mack

Family Matters

I apologize that I’ve been gone for two months. Sometimes, life throws you a curveball.

Certainly after 20 years of weekly columns, you have heard about Kelsey, my special-needs daughter, right?

I’m also sure you have listened to my concerns about her falls, and how we visited multiple orthopedic doctors in Kansas City . . . with no resolve.

During 2020, Kelsey’s docs reported the same. “We can’t find anything. She has weak quads. Tibia rotation? Maybe it’s time for a wheelchair. Call the fire department when she falls, that’s all we can suggest.”

What do you do, when your daughter continues to cry and complain? While her falls increase to 200 in three months. And she says it hurts, it’s my feet, my knees, and my back.

Parents know. Let me share two examples from her life.

When Kelsey was finally discharged as a 4 pound preemie, she cried horribly, every time I fed her. Babies should be happy when you feed them. I persisted reporting to our NICU surgeon that something was wrong.

The NICU doc agreed to take a look. Maybe it was NEC or a bowel issue.

Nope, it wasn’t.

She had 13 gallstones as a result of the TPN they fed her. The appendix, gall bladder, and stones were removed.

The second example occurred 15 years ago, when she complained on a daily basis that something hurt.

Her routine changed. When eating any meal, her head hung down and she asked me to make it stop.

I ran her to doctors throughout KC, and not just orthopedic, because she had cerebral palsy. We landed at her ophthalmologist's office and learned she had extremely high eye pressure, like 65.

Babies born with ROP can get secondary angle closure glaucoma in their late teens and twenties. Her eye pressure was 65, which the doctor stated should have put her in ICU.

They feverishly worked to lower the pressure. Sadly, she lost her eye.

Whew, I’m off on a tangent. But I wanted you to know, that we work day in and day out, with an enigma.

We know their routines, their hurts, their behaviors, their abilities, their challenges, and their skills. If one thing changes, we keep record and monitor them.

I have no medical degree. However, I do know my daughter. In fact after 44 years, I’m her expert.

Let me throw something else in here. I’ve listened to this since Kelsey turned 18. Where do we take our children when they outgrow the children’s’ hospital?

Will adult doctors understand cognitive delay, autism, CP, or Angelman, Down, Turner or Fragile-x syndromes?

Will they even accept our adult child, who breaks windows and potties in the X-ray room, as a patient?

I’ve heard from dozens of parents who drive their adult child to St, Louis for medical care.

Do we not have any KC physicians who serve this population?

Well, of course we, do! I’ve connected to several and if they don’t understand the responses from my daughter, I translate.

Trust us. There are other things we could be doing in our 60s 70s or 80s, other than addressing and translating our special need child’s symptoms or hurts.

Because we love them.

Aren’t we glad that this population is living longer, longer than in any other decade? I need to conclude.

Three weeks ago, after a few years of Kelsey’s pain and falls, one amazing doctor suggested neurology.

BAM, Kelsey had cervical stenosis with myelopathy. You should have seen the MRI.

We called in Superman/hero/champion/ remarkable /caring, Dr. John Clough. I could cry right here and now. There is so much I can write.

But hold on,

Attention special-needs families, Dr Clough, and his team, accept developmentally delayed adults. He’s a neurosurgeon. He’s extraordinary. He was, and is, the answer to our family prayers.

Gosh I could go on. As remarkable as securing Dr Clough is (he is not getting away from us, ever), we also found a very, incredible hospital, Menorah Hospital.

Menorah was the answer to our 44-year prayer, for an outstanding hospital for Kelsey.

Take that, St. Louis! Part two is next week.

Diane Mack is coordinator of Putting Families First, Jackson County's Family Week Foundation. Email her at Director@jacksoncountyfamilyweek.org.