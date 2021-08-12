Barbecue contest aids Shriners charities

By The Examiner staff

The Jackson County Shrine Club is hosting its annual Old Timer’s BBQ Contest on Friday, Aug. 13 and Saturday, Aug. 14. The event is open to the public and will be held at 120 S. Pleasant St., Independence, in the parking area behind the Shrine building.

Dinner will be served from 5 to 9 p.m. on Friday and from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday. Items on the menu include pulled pork, ribs, and sides such as French fries, cole slaw and baked beans. A $12 donation will be requested for the dinners.

The Indy 45’s band will play from 7 to 11 p.m. on Friday. This band performs county, blues, and classic rock.

This fund-raising event will provide funds to the Shrine Club charities.