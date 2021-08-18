Things change, as they have before, and we adapt

Annie Dear

The Independent Aussie

Enough fluff, now back to serious issues – ones where we have to roll up our sleeves and address the important issues of the day and fight tirelessly onward and upward – and other political platitudes.

Have you noticed pollies talk like that? It becomes a little like what a dog really hears when a human speaks to it – ‘blah, blah, blah, blah, blah, WALK, blah, blah, blah, FOOD, blah, blah, blah, BALL, blah, blah, blah, VET.” The Swamp is indeed huge, and we can do nothing but await the arrival of the Creature from the Black Lagoon.

I have an Aussie mate, a hard-working farmer who has, I think, a justifiable bee in his bonnet about the hue and cry over climate change and global warming.

It is, naturally in these days of over-reaction and fear mongering, a thing of such humungous proportions that we’ve got to stop worrying about taxes, education, health care, insurance costs rising like the aforementioned Creature, putting food on our tables, keeping, or indeed getting, a job, the price of gas becoming Creature-like, or stemming violence.

No, we now have to change our principal concern to the weather.

Now, I have no doubt at all that climate changes. It has been doing it for millennia. We’ve had at least five significant ice ages in the Earth’s history over the past million years. It’s predicted that the next ice age will occur within 1,500 years. Better stock up on the winter woollies dear reader – it’s a-comin’.

But guess what? Our beloved planet tilts a tiny bit on its axis each time, the Earth warms up and bye-bye ice. Now if that’s not “global warming,” I don’t know what is.

If you look at a graphic showing how the continents broke off from Antarctica some 300 million years ago that should be the icing on the cake to prove global warming has certainly happened before.

But we have to "follow the science.” You remember what that is – it’s a very fluid term that translates into “follow the science we shove down your throats until you cry uncle and find it easier just to lie down, agree, and jump on the bandwagon.”

If you’re somewhat naughty and rebellious by nature – that would be me – you dig a little past your throat to find conflicting scientific views only to discover that our temperatures have in fact dropped rather than risen over the past bloopty-bloop years, that the quantity of CO2 in the atmosphere is really just a pimple on a pumpkin, and that we’re not all going to die in 15 years. Well, some of us probably will, but in terms of humanity being wiped off the face of the Earth, it’s nothing to get your knickers in a twist over.

Oceans have risen and fallen, mountains have leapt out of nowhere, lush pastures have become deserts – it’s all just past of life’s rich tapestry, and we have to go with the flow and – guess what? Adapt.

As I’ve found over my personal millennium, getting hysterical really doesn’t help.

Keep calm. No need to put your head between your knees and kiss your butts goodbye.

Annie Dear lives in Lee’s Summit. Email her at anniedear@icloud.com.