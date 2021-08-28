Going higher and faster, with purpose

Diane Mack

Family Matters

The United States has won the most medals at the Tokyo Olympics. Isn’t that exciting?

We are the only country to take home more than 100.

On the last day of competition, the race for the most gold medals was a tight contest between the United States and China.

According to Today.com, “Team USA took home more total gold, silver and bronze medals than any other country from the 2021 Tokyo Olympics, and edged out China for the most golds.”

“Team USA won 11 golds in swimming, seven in track and field, three in shooting and wrestling, two in gymnastics, golf and basketball, and one each in 3x3 basketball, beach volleyball, fencing, surfing, canoe/kayak, water polo, cycling, taekwondo, volleyball and water polo.”

Wow!

Caeleb Dressel won the most gold for Team USA, with five medals in individual and team events.

Katie Ledecky, Bobby Finke, Zach Apple, Blake Pieroni, Sydney McLaughlin, and Athing Mu each won two.

The Tokyo Olympics was wonderful. Each and every day, I tried to catch a fraction of some event. I’d grab a piece of fruit, or some dinner, and position myself for a night of living room Olympics.

When Dressel won, was that great or what? Talk about long fingers. He reminded me of Phelps.

Did you know that the U.S. women won 66 medals — more than half of the U.S. team's tally?

According to the U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Committee, if the American women were a separate country, they would have ranked fourth in the world in terms of how many Olympic medals they won.

You go girls!

What outstanding athletes! Did they parade the U.S. flag, and fame, or what?

You know, I could perform just like them. In fact, nearly every mother has.

Think about it. The activities and games of your own child keep you limber and in shape. I was thinking of all the Olympic medals which I should have won over 30-plus years of raising children ,,,

For example, I used two railings, flying down three flights of stairs, when I heard 4-year-old Adam say he found a screwdriver to “fix the plug.”

Although, I did not keep my feet together or pointed, I twisted, turned and flipped, with grace. Certainly, that deserves a gold medal.

Move to school day, when all seven ran out the door, late, to catch the bus.

One little guy, Josh, forgot his lunch. So I tossed the lunch bag over his head, dropping it carefully, into his arms, as he entered the bus. Talk about skill.

Have ever you chased a 2-year-old speed demon Jeremy with a chocolate cupcake?

I’ve hurdled sofas and chairs, the kitchen table, and a wagon, with finesse.

Remember the beach volleyball dives in the sand? That would be a piece of cake for me.

At 50 yards, in another room, I can smell Kortney’s fingernail polish.

One, two, three and dive – I can catch the opened nail polish before it hits the carpet. Yelling, “Kortney, Kortney, Kortney!!”

I‘ve wrestled Jared into bed, outstroked Kelsey in the pool to keep her from the deep end, and weight-lifted Ashley, after several knee surgeries.

I have likewise sprinted after an Arizona lizard, in my laundry room, and long-jumped over a dumb cocker spaniel headed for freedom ... all for the children.

See, I should have a gold medal.

Wait a minute. I believe I already do.

Diane Mack is coordinator of Putting Families First, Jackson County's Family Week Foundation. Email her at Director@jacksoncountyfamilyweek.org.