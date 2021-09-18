Why is useful transportation for all unavailable?

Diane Mack

Family Matters

I honestly thought I knew a lot about disability.

After all, it’s been four decades of dealing with hundreds of physicians, therapy, equipment, surgeries and financial challenges.

I have attempted to face each trial with willingness.

I recall trying to manage Kelsey, after a hamstring lengthening. She came home in a body cast, with wooden bars between her legs.

I could hardly get Kelsey in the bathroom door and when I did; her legs touched the wall in front, and tipped her, and me, upside down.

Add to it, I was seven months pregnant at the time.

Then there was the time she had spinal cord surgery and again I had to lift her for nine months, until she learned to walk again.

However, our latest ordeal is, Kelsey needs a wheelchair-accessible vehicle.

In my role as an advocate, for years, I have listened to multiple families who have searched for a wheelchair van.

Don’t get me started on whether buses run from Kansas City to the east side of the county.

I spent a couple of weeks calling the Mid-America Regional Council, where our transportation funding is channeled. I knocked on a lot of doors. One employee actually stated that we were in rural territory and MARC doesn’t travel to rural areas.

Baloney. I have never viewed Lee’s Summit, Blue Springs or the outer parts of Independence as rural. Nonetheless, we ARE located in Jackson County.

Either way, I believe the transportation dollars should be spread out equally throughout Jackson County.

Oh, I am getting stirred up

First I have never needed a wheelchair van. Second, I have rarely managed a wheelchair or driven a wheelchair van. Third, I couldn’t have dreamed of the price of an accessible van.

Have you priced these lovely vehicles?

The first mobility salesman mentioned that he had a good deal on a newer Dodge.

It was a 2008 and the price – are you ready? – was $63,000. It was a special price.

Shoot, I think I bought our Missouri home for a little over that price.

And as I roamed the city, county, nation, mobility vendors, it only got worse. I joined Facebook mobility groups and listened to many senior citizens searching for an accessible vehicle to transport their aged spouse with Parkinson’s.

In all fairness, I did locate two vans. The first was a Ford. The doors fell off as you opened them. It needed new brakes, a bumper, a transmission and the engine shrieked when I started it. They wanted $7,900.

The second came from an out-of-state dealer. The one I had my eye on was only $9,900.

Once again the sliding doors fell off. The wheelchair ramp was broken. . Brakes were shot. Passenger seat had been stolen. Front and rear lights were missing, and the list goes on and on.

Shame, shame, shame!

Let me recap.

My daughter had her 54th surgery. Something never expected. She’d been falling for a few years. We visited 17 ortho groups in Kansas City.

After 200 falls in three months, we learned that the spinal cord was the issue. She had cervical stenosis myelopathy.

The surgery was painful, very painful, with complications. She spent seven weeks in the hospital and came home unable to walk.

Her love in life is walking, and smiling. Today, we cannot transport her to therapy, specialists, rehab, lab tests, programs, church, or really any place outside the home.

ADL.org stated, “By the 1960s, the civil rights movement began to take shape, and disability advocates saw the opportunity to join forces alongside others, to demand equal treatment, equal access and equal opportunity for people with disabilities.”

It’s 2021, if we could only find transportation to get somewhere …

Diane Mack is coordinator of Putting Families First, Jackson County's Family Week Foundation. Email her at Director@jacksoncountyfamilyweek.org.