One project, one triumph at a time around the house

Sir is making a couple of fairly alarming mutterings about selling our house and moving into a condo.

I would rather chew off my left leg than move house. The last time I did it was over 21 years and 10,000 miles ago, and I have no intention of repeating the process. Ever. Carry me out in a box, I’m good.

Secondly, I have never lived in a condo. The idea of not being able to step outside and even step on sweet-gum balls fills me with a modicum of horror. If I did live in a condo, it would have to be on the top floor (filthy smoker that I am), and would have to have a capacious balcony. These, I believe, do not come cheap. One man’s ceiling is another man’s floor – thanks but no thanks.

I love our little house. It’s really cleverly designed, we’re happy, we have two established cats. No, moving is out of the question. Sorry Sir.

However, I would like to have a little dig at the architect and builder who erected our Taj Ma Annie back in the '80s.

Corner cabinets in the kitchen.These, to me, are tantamount to putting a teeny tiny basement in the most-used room of the house. I haven’t looked into these dim, dark, impossible-to-get-to corners since we moved in. It will be tantamount to an archeological dig to get to the back of them, so useless are they. So – message to my darling daughter. Madam, when it comes time to cart me out in said box, I apologize here and now for what lurks in these corners.

Then there’s the cost-cutting. As I’ve mentioned before, I believe the yards in the neighborhood were filled with rubble from excavations, topped off with approximately 1.25 teaspoons of dirt, and a vague amount of sod. Inner-wall insulation I swear consists of a couple of used Kleenex.

The positioning of outside faucets is also a bit of a worry – or was. The front faucet was placed ever so handily on the front wall of the house, and then cunningly concealed behind a bloody great hedge. In order to use the hose, one had to lean over the hedge to hip length to turn the hose on, thus disturbing the 8,342 mosquitoes happily living there. With the faucet dripping anyway, to turn the hose off you had to repeat the process and step in a mud puddle to do it.

Well, enough was enough, I shouted after 22 years. Call in "the guy."

Our guy, in the form of Jamie from B&L Plumbing came to our rescue, and I know sport an extremely handy faucet on the side of the house where it should’ve been in the first place.

Truth be told we had to yell "help" to Jamie anyway. I have become the Flapper Queen in the house, and can change the flapper thingies in the toots without even turning the water off. But replacing the flushing mechanism? Nay nay, I am the joker, and managed to stuff it up.

Non-judgmentally Jamie fixed it with a small smirk. I, equally smirkful, having given the lad a cup of coffee while we sat at the kitchen table, realized he’d been sitting in about a foot and a half of cat fur. Didn’t look great on the blue trews, so I took to him with my "remove-the-cat-hair-sticky-roller." Enthusiastically rolling his bottom, Sir was taping it all amidst much laughter.

That’s going on Facebook, I cried! Sadly, Sir was having a lend of me and didn’t tape it at all. Hrumph.

