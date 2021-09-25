New-age bicycles catching on for everyday use

Lynn Youngblood

The green space

Last week, I wrote about how my husband and I enjoyed riding ebicycles on our summer vacation. It turns out that ebikes are causing a revolution in the bicycle and electric vehicle transportation industry.

I have done quite a bit of research into these fun bicycles that don’t do the work for you, but rather give you a boost up hills and where you need it, making bike riding more enjoyable and more do-able.

For more information check out https://www.treehugger.com/best-e-bikes-5186612

I read several columns on treehugger.com and thought I’d share some of the wisdom shared by the authors found there. In her article on April 6 Katherine Martinko wrote:

“A friend complained that e-bikes will kill the mountain bike industry, that I'm contributing to its downfall by riding, but I disagree. They're totally different experiences. I prefer to think of the ebike as a car replacement, not a bicycle upgrade.”

“And I can attest to getting a workout. I ride the e-bike at a similar intensity level to my regular bike; the only difference is that I'm going faster and farther.”

“Until you try it, you can't possibly understand how fun an e-bike is to ride. It feels like magic, hopping on that seat, giving the throttle a little juice to get moving from a full stop, and then pedaling as if you have jet packs under your feet. It's unlike anything you've ever experienced before, and I highly urge you to give it a try if you can.”

My experience was the same as Katherine’s. I had work at it, but the boost was welcome when I needed it.

Another writer on treehugger.com, Lloyd Alter, shared on May 12:

“Jenisse Curry, global communications leader for Specialized, tells Treehugger [the ebike is] designed for the everyday ride. In a recent Zoom meeting, Curry described research commissioned from Micromobility Industries indicating that two-thirds of car trips are less than 10 miles. Short trips are where the emissions are because that's where the bulk of the cars are – where there are the most stops and starts and warm-ups. They are also the trips most easily replaced by e-bikes.”

“The majority of Americans live in suburbs so that's where the real e-bike opportunity is since that's where the distances are a bit far to go shopping for flowers or groceries on a regular bike, but easy on an e-bike.”

Alter continued his praise of ebikes in an article on June 29.

“ …E-bike sales outstripped electric car sales in 2020, according to the United Kingdom's ‘Bicycle Association.’ The trade association notes: ‘160,000 electric bikes were sold in extraordinary conditions last year, the recap on the year reveals that one e-bike sold every three minutes.’”

Alter continued, “According to the ‘World Economic Forum,’ e-bike sales in the U.S. were up 145% from the previous year, with roughly 600,000 e-bikes sold. And, according to Micah Toll of Electrek, they could have sold more if they had been available. There were 296,000 electric cars sold —down a bit from 2019 because of the pandemic.”

“Most of the e-bikes being sold are being used for transportation, not recreation. They are often replacing cars on commutes to work or to the store. Putting money into bike infrastructures such as bike lanes and parking gives you a lot more bang for the buck when you are trying to reduce carbon emissions, and helps eliminate congestion as well.”

As more people are venturing out on ebikes to work and for shopping, it turns out that the biggest issues are parking for the bikes and finding safe travel lanes from residential areas to other destinations. Once these obstacles can be overcome, the U.S. will enjoy even more carbon-saving transportation. Happy trails!

Lynn Youngblood is the Executive Director of the Blue River Watershed Association in Kansas City, Missouri. Reach her at TheGreenSpace@sbcglobal.net