Good to head out, good to get home

Annie Dear

Ah, yes. The joys of travel.

Well, truth be told, the real joy is getting to see Sir’s utterly fabulous aunt, Boston Lil (hereinafter referred to as Lucky Boston Lil, for reasons which will become clear later), and cousin, The Pamster.

California, in the desert, as you can imagine was, well, hot. 105-108 every day, but without the humidity, I will grudgingly admit that even I, the hater of brutally hot weather, wasn’t fazed by it. We were even treated to an exceptionally rare thunderstorm. Palm Desert treats itself to a whopping 4.7 inches of rain a year, so I felt very privileged to watch it pelt down for approximately 25.7 seconds. A couple of bone-shaking claps of thunder and that was it, folks. Move along, nothing to see here.

When we venture west, we always stay at a casino nearby, as Ms. Lil is a very keen tickler of the poker machines. This would rather suggest that Sir and I only humor her by our presence, but truth be told, we’re pretty inveterate ticklers ourselves. Our 93-year-old aunt would put most of us to shame, having far more stamina than one half her age. True to form, she managed to hit some very nice, often repeated hands over our stay. Me? Yes, well, moving further along.

Finding restaurants proved a tad of a trial. Most close during summer, as only Mad Dogs and Englishmen stay out in the desert in the hell they call summer, and we’d arrived just shy of many of them opening. We did find one, funnily enough written up in a Kansas City paper, and we were not disappointed. Great food, a beautiful ambience – we had a wonderful meal. Spencer’s in Palm Desert – you will not be disappointed.

Our breakfasts proved rather less gobsmacking. On the last day, my order for eggs over medium arrived, as usual, over terribly easy. So easy in fact, I think they could’ve been called common sluts. Back they were sent, with the admonition that I wanted them over medium. Back they came, a suspicious 2.5 minutes later, even more raw than the first batch. Explaining, again to the server, she then asked if I wanted them hard. What part of medium wasn’t understood? Back they went again, and when next we saw our server, we were told they’d taken the dish off our bill. As we were heading for the airport, time was rather of the essence, and so I forsook breakfast altogether. We were told the “chef” would be told. Mmmm ,,, I think that moniker might be a tiny bit of a stretch.

I’m sure hotel showers are the same the world over. I like my shower to sting with both pressure and heat. I think there’s an unwritten law that hotel showers must whisper over goose bumps. Likewise, hotel TP. I’m not sure how cost saving it all is, as you have to use an inordinate amount of the stuff to get the job done. It’s about as absorbent as wax paper, I was tempted to go to the hardware store and get myself a trowel and sandpaper.

Ah to be home again. My own shower, my own bed, my own coffee. my own toot paper.

And eggs – over medium. Thank you, darling Sir. for helping me reclaim my faith in "chefs."

