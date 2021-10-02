Who has the time for all of these complications?

Diane Mack

Family Matters

I enjoy summer much more than winter. I love longer days and sunlight.

This year, by midsummer, our beautiful sunlight lasted until 8:30 p.m. However, yesterday I noticed my precious daylight was shrinking.

So I looked up when daylight saving time ends. It is Nov. 7

Who came up with daylight saving time anyway? It’s difficult enough keeping up with the daily family race, 15 clocks in the house, and staying on time.

I can’t lose an hour. I never have enough hours as it is.

Seriously, I looked up the history of daylight saving time and learned that the idea of DST was first conceived by Benjamin Franklin during a visit to Paris in 1784. Then DST history jumps to World War I and continues onto the Uniform Time Act in 1966.

Basically, daylight saving time saves energy (saving approximately 10,000 barrels of oil each day), saves lives and prevents traffic injuries (with estimates of 50 lives, 2000 injuries, and 28 million dollars in saved traffic costs), and prevents crime.

That’s all well and good, but it confuses me and upsets the family schedule.

When all the kids lived at home, every clock read a different time. Sadly, I think they inherited my neurosis.

Back then, when I got up in the morning, the clock read 5:35 a.m.. I always kept the clock next to my bed 35 minutes fast, so I could be on time.

Then I heard my daughter in the shower, so I knew it had to be 5 a.m..

Back then, my parents lived in Pennsylvania, a state that observes daylight saving time. My in-laws lived in Arizona, a state that does not. Before a morning check-in call to grandma or granny, I had to study the clock, calculate the time, consider the month, and the state where they lived.

That was confusing. I had a hard enough time remembering their phone numbers.

My mother-in-law lived in Arizona. One particular Saturday, we were one hour earlier than Arizona time. The next day, we were two hours earlier than Arizona time.

Or maybe it was two hours later. I don’t know. It was confusing.

So I changed my mind and called my mom in Pennsylvania instead. I couldn’t remember if they were an hour ahead or an hour behind.

By the time I figured it out, I forgot what I called her about.

Forty years ago, we lived in Indiana. The eastern half of Indiana, where we lived, did not recognize daylight saving time.

When I gave birth to my son, Adam, in eastern Indiana, it was 3 a.m. I wanted to call both grandparents to announce his arrival.

It was the last week of March, and I wasn’t sure if daylight saving time had kicked in because eastern Indiana didn’t recognize DST.

It was 3 a.m. in Indiana, so it was either 4 or 5 a.m. in Pennsylvania or it was 12, 1, or 2 a.m.in Arizona. What a mess!

It didn’t matter. I called the grandparents anyway.

Today, the kids are gone and I have 10 staff who help with Kelsey.They have the same disease. They change all the clocks in the house.

If the power pops, they have to reset the time, to their personal time. I really don’t notice the changes until the next day, today.

Well, this column is due. My computer, says it’s 9:44 a.m. The alarm clock behind me reads 10:26.

I run to the family room and the downstairs computer screen reads, “Computer error due to Daylight Saving Time.” It’s the same with the stove and microwave.

Hope I’m not too late because I am worn out!

Diane Mack is coordinator of Putting Families First, Jackson County's Family Week Foundation. Email her at Director@jacksoncountyfamilyweek.org.