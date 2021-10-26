Labyrinth walk Oct. 30 at Community of Christ Temple in Independence

By The Examiner staff

The Community of Christ will host a community labyrinth walk from 5 to 7 p.m., Oct. 30, at the Community of Christ Temple, 201 S. River Blvd., Independence.

The labyrinth’s spiritual journey offers three phases of experience: release, receive and return.

Participants should join the event at the Temple complex on River Boulevard where a ramp provides access to the labyrinth on the deck floor.

Event companions will be present to guide participants unfamiliar with labyrinth walks. There will also be live music on the deck-level roof. This meditative walk is specific to each participant but, on average, is a 30-minute experience.

Families, children and participants of all ages are welcome.

Parking and participation are free. Masks and social distancing will be required at this event.

For further information, visit www.cofchrist.org/spiritual-practice-walking-the-labyrinth.