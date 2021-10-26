St. Ann’s Church in Independence sets annual Fall Festival

By The Examiner staff

St. Ann’s Church, 10109 E. Lexington, Independence, will host its annual Fall Festival from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 31. It's open to the public.

There will be games, crafts, food, and entertainment as well as raffles for gift cards, shopping, theater passes and more. In addition, there will be a silent auction for a television and for a LASIK surgery.

A flu shot clinic will also be available. Many insurance plans will be accepted. If you are without insurance, you will be able to purchase the flu shot for $32.

Come in your Halloween costume and enjoy the Halloween costume fashion show.

St. Ann’s is two blocks north of U.S. 24 and Huttig. For further information, call 816-252-1160.