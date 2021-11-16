Good dog needs a good home

Gisele Gamble

Animals Best Friends

Animals Best Friends recently rescued a 7-year-old yellow lab who needs a special loving home. His name is Danny Boy.

Danny Boy’s dad died, and Danny Boy laid outside on his front step for two weeks before a concerned friend brought him to our attention.

Now Danny Boy is living with me, his foster mom, and enjoying a warm, soft bed every night. He has such a sweet disposition. Danny Boy enjoys being outside with us in the yard and will engage in play with my younger girls. Mostly he enjoys laying on my window seat and watching the neighbors. He is a good alert dog as he will bark to let me know something's going on.

We are currently getting some weight off Danny Boy as he is 106 pounds. He has cataracts and does not see very well. Danny Boy is housebroken and gets along well with other dogs and cats. His former owner must have wrestled with Danny Boy because he wants to grab my arm and play. I am teaching him to be gentler.

Danny Boy is special because he has poor eyesight. He needs a family that will take diligent care of him and keep him safe. Danny Boy has my heart because he has suffered such a great loss. I know his dad was a good person because of Danny Boy’s sweet disposition. Danny Boy has a lot of love to give, and we want him to be loved and well cared for.

If you are interested in meeting Danny Boy and adopting him, please go to our website www.animalsbestfriends.org and complete an application. ABF does vet references, home visits and two-week trials to be sure the animal and family are a good fit.