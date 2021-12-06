Northern Boulevard UMC marks 100th anniversary

By The Examiner staff

On Dec. 4, 1921, the cornerstone for the Northern Boulevard United Methodist Church, at 1800 S. Northern Blvd., Independence, was laid.

The congregation, which still worships at the 1921 building, plans to celebrate the 100th anniversary of the formation of the church on Sunday, Dec. 12. The public is invited to this service, which will be held at 10:30 a.m.

The congregation worked to pay for the 1921 church building, and, despite the Great Depression starting in 1929, the failure of a local bank, and the alleged absconding with funds by one former minister, the congregation was able to pay for the building and to keep the doors open.

Today, the congregation supports the community by sponsoring a weekly food pantry and the Baby Grace program, which provides free diapers and other necessities to families with young children. The church is also busy collecting children’s books, which will be provided to local programs serving women and children.

For further information, call the church office at 816-252-7977.