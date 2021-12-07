A modest proposal or two for the bleak days

Annie Dear

The Independent Aussie

Have you ever come across the British cartoonist Heath Robinson? His drawings were of fabulously weird and wonderful inventions that could never in a million years actually work, but they are so brilliant you just wish they could. Look him up – I know it will please you.

I have an invention I’d love to see. I can picture it in my mind, I know how it would work, but I haven’t the foggiest idea what to do about it. If you’ve ever seen “Shark Tank,” you’ll see some good inventions being funded, and you think, well why can’t I do that?

Well, I’ll tell you. I haven’t the foggiest idea. But I won’t share my idea in case anyone pinches it, as then I would not only not have the foggiest idea, I’d be cranky about it.

What I would like to see in the invention department are two things as we gallop inexorably to winter and colder and more than likely more treacherous weather.

As I’ve mentioned before, we seem to accumulate everyone’s leaves at the beginning of autumn – the oak tree across the street, the magnolia and the Bradford pears next to us on one side, the maple on the other – and pretty much everything from the nearby golf course. We even get sycamore leaves, and the nearest tree I can find is about 500 yards away.

Our sweet gums are the last to drop, so even if I get our lovely lawn guy to come and mow over the assortment mid-season, we’re still left with all of ours towards the end – followed of course by the dreaded sweet gum balls over which one cannot mow without the risk of stuffing up a good mower in the process.

I understand you can’t just rake it all up and set fire to it. Even if we could have staggered bonfire days, I’m sure the environmentalists would not be impressed. Gone, unfortunately, is that wonderful childhood smell of the fall. Consequently, in full consideration of the environment, I would like someone to invent an eco-friendly solvent one could spray liberally about to dissolve it all. Get on the stick, inventors.

Our neighborhood association only deigns to clear our street of snow if there’s more than a two-inch accumulation. I work downtown, and it’s not much better there. The liberal spreading of salt and chemicals works wonders, but at a pretty hefty pothole cost at the end of the season.

Now, if you’re anything of a mixologist, you would know that storing your vodka in the freezer produces an exception martini, as alcohol – guess what – doesn’t freeze.

I’ve Googled it – and yes, you can make vodka easily from the lowly potato. Just think, if all of Idaho pitched in, we could have an endless supply of cheaply produced vodka to spray on the roads, our driveways and sidewalks. Just imagine how many hips could be saved, people!

We might have to add a deterrent like, oh I don’t know, a good dollop of castor oil or bird droppings, to stop people participating in pavement licking though.

Hey, but it’s worth a shot – or two.

Annie Dear lives in Lee’s Summit. Email her at anniedear@icloud.com.