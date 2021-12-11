Year after year, that’s how the cookie crumbles

Sandy Turner

Down home

I break my promise every year, and, I must admit, I don’t feel a bit sorry about it.

When I insist the family get together to make Christmas cookies they groan as they realize I have just as much sugar cookie dough as I did the year before. The dough will outlast the grandkids’ attention, so the adult children have to finish the job.

Even before the grandchildren could walk, they’ve been propped up at the table with cookie dough, rolling pin, cookie cutters, icing and sprinkles. The finished product may not always look like a typical cookie, with heads missing from Santa, reindeer with broken antlers, and half-eaten snowmen. There’s always plenty of icing and sprinkles to make up for any missing body parts.

The grandkids submit their best cookie for the judge, a.k.a. Papa, to distribute awards and prizes. I wouldn’t say the 15-year-old granddaughter was having the time of her life, but she did let out a small giggle when her cookie won the “best cookie on the road” award as she now has her learner’s permit.

It’s an event I look forward to every year while worrying I’m taking up another day during the holidays for family time. The kids never complain, although I often wonder if it’s really what they want to do on a Saturday night in December. Besides making cookies we also play the white elephant exchange game and have dinner. It’s an evening of complete chaos, and I love every minute of it. Just trying to get the cookies out of the oven was a chore with everyone congregating in the kitchen.

Eventually the grandkids went upstairs to play, and all we could hear were slamming doors as they chased each other through the rooms with the Nerf guns they had just won from the cookie contest. My sister, who spent the better part of her career as a child-care director, looked at me and said, “This has got to stop.” At first I thought she was talking about the glass of wine I was about to drink when I realized it was the noise coming from the second floor.

The noise factor doesn’t bother me, until of course, one of them starts crying. Eventually one of the sons-in-law decided he couldn’t take it any longer and made them stop their game of Nerf war. By the time everyone left and I had cleaned up the last of the cookie dough and icing from the floor, I was exhausted but feeling good as I had orchestrated yet another year of cookie making.

As the grandkids get older I’m sure they won’t be as enthusiastic about coming over to grandma’s to decorate cookies, but it’s not a tradition I’ll give up easily. It’s not about the cookies, as most aren’t even edible.

My goal is to now convince the grandchildren, as I hope I have with the adult children, that making memories is the one thing you can do that doesn’t cost anything but is also priceless.

Long live the cookie dough!

Sandy Turner lives in Independence. Email her at sandydownhome@hotmail.com.