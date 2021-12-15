Like it or not, there are boundaries and rules

Annie Dear

The Independent Aussie

No matter which way you turn, you encounter boundaries in your life. It’s just part of the rich tapestry, and while we may not appreciate it, for the most part we’re content to comply.

I mean, really. You just cannot, no matter how much you’d like to, waltz into Walmart naked. You can’t play football on an endless field. You can’t swim in the sewer. You can’t use the toaster in the bath, nor can you stand on the top rung of a step ladder. Boundaries.

Adults know all about boundaries, and the reason we do, for the most part, is that we had them drilled into us as kids. Never open the door to strangers. Don’t go swimming alone. Look both ways when you cross the street. Walk, don’t run.

I was horrified to be told that at a local high school, during recess and lunch, a boy can be seen taking a girl outside – on a leash. Or that it’s perfectly common and completely ignored that boys and girls make out – heavily – in the hallways at any hour.

Want to dye your hair bright green and have body piercings and tattoos at the tender age of 15? No problem.

No. It is a problem. Where are the boundaries? These kids are crying out for them, but the politically lax educators and school board members do precisely diddly squat about it. And I have no doubt that the good teachers and diligent school board appointees go home each night and feel the weight of the world on their shoulders as they cry over the impotence they feel.

In this school’s library is an illustrated book available to anyone who cares to read it, focusing on male-to-male sex acts. It leaves absolutely nothing to the imagination.

Don’t get me wrong, I’m no prude. I wouldn’t care if it was a heterosexual couple, two men, two women or any combination of both. It’s porn – in cartoon form.

Now if kids want to read this, and the parents allow it, that’s entirely up to them. What happens behind closed doors is nobody’s business, as long as no one gets hurt. But surely this type of publication does not belong on the library shelves at school.

Forget learning to read and write, or how to cook a meal, change a tire, do the laundry, how to conduct yourself at a job interview. We’ll just teach you that however you want to express yourself is not only allowed but encouraged. We won’t disturb your growth with history and science, Shakespeare and Milton. Just go do whatever tickles your fancy, kids, and if you don’t know what tickles it, we’ll make suggestions about what might.

I saw a quote from Frank Martin, the South Carolina men’s basketball coach: “You know what makes me sick to my stomach? When I hear grown people say that kids have changed. Kids haven’t changed. Kids don’t know anything about anything. We’ve changed as adults. We demand less of kids. We expect less of kids. We make their lives easier instead of preparing them for what life is truly about. We’re the ones that have changed.”

I despair of life in general in years to come. What a rude shock it will be when, out in the real world, the kids are faced with boundaries far tougher than the ones they should’ve already encountered.

Annie Dear lives in Lee’s Summit. Email her at anniedear@icloud.com.