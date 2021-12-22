Sweet Sandy looks for a new homes

Gisele Gamble

Animals Best Friends

Animals Best Friends has several wonderful dogs that need loving forever homes. These are courtesy listings where families must re-home their pets.

Sandy is a beautiful Catahoula mix who is 2 years old. She is a sweet, laid-back girl who is house broken and has good house manners. Sandy loves to play outside but is an inside dog. She is a bit shy when she first meets someone, but once she knows you, she will stick by your side. Sandy needs to be the only pet in the home. She will make someone a wonderful companion.

If you are looking for a great dog and have no other pets and are interested in Sandy, please go to our website, www.animalsbestfriends.org, and complete an application. ABF does vet checks, home visits and two-week trials to be sure the animal and family are a good fit.

I would like to add a reminder to please, please bring your animals inside during this freezing weather. Dogs and cats are domesticated animals, which means they depend on us to take care of them properly. They are not meant to survive outside in the cold.

I argued with an elderly lady recently about keeping her older lab inside. She said he was an “outdoor dog.” This outraged and saddened me for the poor dog. I pray he does not freeze this winter. Please bring your pets inside for their sake.