The Christmas miracle overcomes the woes of this world

Diane Mack

Family Matters

Merry Christmas, my friends!

During the past 20 years, I have mentioned about my family quite a bit.

Although I don’t recall if I have ever mentioned about my grandfathers serving during World War I.

One grandfather, my mom’s dad Harry, was in the Army and served in France. He worked on an ammunitions train.

My other grandfather, Dad’s dad Henry, also served in France and in the Army. He received a Purple Heart because he was hit by shrapnel and suffered gas burns.

There were lots of articles about Henry, specifically his boxing matches for the Red Cross in Europe before coming home. He was a celebrated boxer for 15 years.

World War I, or the Great War, began on 28 July 1914 and ended on 11 November 1918.

This war involved much of Europe, as well as Russia, the United States and Turkey, and was also fought in the Middle East, Africa and parts of Asia. An estimated 9 million were killed in combat, and 5 million died from occupation, bombardment, hunger or disease.

Perhaps you may recall this World War I fact.

On Dec. 7, 1914, Pope Benedict XV suggested a hiatus for the celebration of Christmas. However, the warring countries refused any official cease-fire.

In spite of this, during Christmas 1914, the soldiers in the trenches declared their own unofficial truce.

I say, good for them!

Beginning on Christmas Eve, many German and British troops began to sing Christmas carols to each other across the lines. At certain points the Allied soldiers even heard brass bands joining the Germans in their joyous singing.

According to History.com, “At the first light of dawn on Christmas Day, some German soldiers emerged from their trenches and approached the Allied lines, calling out “Merry Christmas” in their enemies’ native tongues.”

“At first, the Allied soldiers feared it was a trick, but seeing the Germans unarmed they climbed out of their trenches and shook hands with the enemy soldiers.”

“The men exchanged presents of cigarettes and plum puddings and sang carols and songs.”

“Some Germans lit Christmas trees around their trenches, and there was even a documented case of soldiers from opposing sides playing a good-natured game of soccer.”

A few soldiers used this short-lived ceasefire for the retrieval of the bodies of fellow combatants who had fallen between the lines.

This so-called Christmas Truce of 1914 was never again repeated during any war. In fact, officers’ threats of disciplinary action prevented any truce.

However brief, the soldiers’ kindness was unmistakable.

During World War I, the soldiers on the Western Front did not expect to celebrate on the battlefield, but even a world war could not destroy the Christmas spirit.

Even a world war could not destroy the Christmas Spirit ... because of our Savior Jesus Christ, who has the ultimate power and the greatest love for all.

Did those soldiers feel Christmas? Of course they did.

Can you feel Christmas?

During December, I can see and feel Christmas.

My brothers and sisters, Christmas is the spirit of Christ everywhere.

It’s unmistakable. It’s obvious. It’s evident.

Observe the Christmas lights, the music, the giving, the recitals, family get-togethers, children’s concerts, charity to the needy and homeless, orchestra performances, Salvation Army bells and thousands of church services witnessing of Him.

Brothers and sisters, Christmas is Christ. He is supreme. He will stop the wars, cleanse the Earth, and He will reign forever. I testify that we will see Him again and feel His power and His great love. I express this testimony, in His Sacred Name, Jesus Christ, Amen.

Diane Mack is coordinator of Putting Families First, Jackson County's Family Week Foundation. Email her at Director@jacksoncountyfamilyweek.org.