From the lowliest of places, hope comes to us

Sandy Turner

Down home

She was nervous about the birth of the baby, and to make matters worse, they had to travel 90 miles for a census and pay their taxes. It was going to be a long and difficult journey, as she would probably need to stop and rest often for her swollen ankles and fatigue. Her husband was being so kind and reassured her once they got into town he’d get a room at the inn so she could rest.

He had plenty of time to worry as they made their way down the pebbled roads. What would the future hold for them? It was difficult at first to believe she was really pregnant. Had it not been for the dreams of angels who told him what to do, this day might have looked a lot different. What could a poor carpenter have to offer a baby, born from a miracle? What about the rumors of those who wanted to destroy the child? How would he protect this baby from those who didn't believe? How could they deny what had been written long ago about this birth and it was a sign from God?

When they finally arrived in Bethlehem, exhausted and hungry from days of walking, Joseph left Mary waiting outside while he went in to get a room. He couldn't believe it. All the rooms were taken because of the census. He pleaded with the innkeeper and told him his wife was due to deliver a baby at any time, but it didn't matter. They were turned away.

He told Mary the bad news, but she didn't complain and instead encouraged him to find some kind of shelter so she could lie down. Disappointed he couldn't provide her with the comfort of being indoors, he led her to a crude stable where she could at least find some relief within the piles of hay and straw.

Holding each other for comfort, they waited for the birth of this child, who would be called Jesus. With no crib for his bed, they wrapped Him in an old, tattered blanket, laid Him in a trough and waited for morning to come, as they would celebrate the birth of the Christ child.

A miracle was born to this couple who were just regular folk, from a regular town, trying to live a regular life. Jesus’ birth is the reason for the season. God knows we are a people of doubt and need to see for ourselves, what living life as a believer, looks like on a human.

