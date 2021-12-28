Look back, look ahead, and keep going

Annie Dear

The Independent Aussie

I thought for this last column of the year I would bring you a 2021 retrospective – a recap of our lives over the past 12 months.

However, in doing a bit of research, I discovered that the “top” headlines for this year were so damned depressing I would save you a column’s worth of angst and save this weighty tome to a retrospective from my point of view to give a more light-hearted approach to produce, I hope, and in order, a giggle, a smirk and maybe a Tinkerbell-fairy-dust modicum of hope.

I decided to look back over my columns this year and came to several 2021 realizations and predictions for 2022. Palm and tea-leaf reading available upon request.

I think it would be safe to say 2021 was not a whole lot better than 2020 all in all. We still have COVID in one variant or another, but I think we can see the proverbial light at the end of the tunnel, knowing it’s not the 423 coming at us from Poughkeepsie. There is a slither of common sense coming into the mix, and I’m reasonably sure “we the people” will finally get it through the various governments’ thick heads that we won’t be forced into anything, and that we are indeed responsible for ourselves.

This year has seen a great wave of new and “improved” political correctness that went so far over the top, it’s circled back and disappeared up its own fundamental orifice. Are we to call – oh excuse me for my ignorance – men and women he, she, it, they zum, zyt, them? Is anyone really so offended by Uncle Ben, Aunt Jemima and the Land O’ Lakes native beauty that it’s necessary to go into meltdown in the supermarket?

The year has also seen a tiny bit of common sense coming into the climate change furor. Depending on which science you choose to follow, you could be convinced that ocean-sided states will be plunged into the sea and that Arizona, Kentucky, and Arkansas will be sporting some very nice beach-front properties in the very near future. On the other hand, other scientists state that the rise in CO2 emissions is actually adored by the Earth’s plant-life which in turn is churning out oxygen – a good thing in anyone’s language.

This year has seen, again, she sighed, shaking her head, the continuation of a Congress divided, unapologetically self-serving and in many cases downright dangerous. Did you know the approval rating was 84% in 2002, and is now a staggeringly shocking 20%? Can you imagine if you received such a poor rating at work you’d get to keep your job? Smarten up, pollies – you work for us, not t’other way around.

On the personal front, speaking chronologically, I went from colonoscopy to dicky knee to major dentistry, and have capped off the year – pardoning the pun – with my new and improved sparkl-arkling implanted tooth, a surprise gift of a urinary tract infection delivered by Santa on Christmas Eve, and a still dicky knee. You win some, you lose some.

Well raise your glasses, dear reader, and let’s toast to a brighter, more content, and happier 2022.

And my best advice to you all is this. Keep smiling.

Annie Dear lives in Lee’s Summit. Email her at anniedear@icloud.com.