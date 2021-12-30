Headed into the new year on a positive note

Diane Mack

Family Matters

Yesterday, when I sat down at the computer to write my column, I looked around and saw pieces of Christmas everywhere.

Shreds of wrapping paper, curling ribbon, priority boxes, laundry, and unopened mail are scattered across the room. The desk was covered with bank statements, Christmas cards, jewelry, and papers galore. I couldn’t concentrate.

So, I took the red and black necklace, which I wore to church, and to begin clean up, tossed it behind me.

Funny thing, it landed on the ceiling fan which is now taking my necklace for a ride.

I’m fine with that. We’ve all been on a holiday ride, haven’t we?

Let’s move first to the important medical advancements.

From AAMC.org news, this is the latest.

Assessing a stroke demands a rapid, life-or-death assessment. Now, a portable MRI device can help make that assessment right at a patient’s bedside.

In research conducted at Boston Children’s Hospital, scientists used a virus to switch off the gene that triggers cells’ sickling. Due to this study, the patients subsequently produced healthy red blood cells.

Randall Bateman, MD, a neurologist at Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis, is thrilled to have contributed to the first blood test for Alzheimer's disease, which historically affected 5.8 million Americans.

In June, a study in Nature Medicine reported that patients with severe PTSD – combat veterans, first responders, and victims of sexual assault and mass shootings – experienced significant relief from MDMA.

Tearing an anterior cruciate ligament – the flexible band inside the knee that helps stabilize it – can end a sport career or sideline weekend athletes. In December 2020, the FDA approved a simpler, more natural method: the bridge-enhanced ACL restoration (BEAR).

Indeed, COVID has had our attention. However, I have at least one family member needing each of these medical advances.

Anyway, what changes, or advancements, do you plan to make in your life in 2022?

Let me take this home with a poem.

Happy New Year is what they say; it’s time for taxes, too.

Holiday’s gone, Christmas done, boxes piled with news,

I don’t know how, or where to start, the heaps are near waist deep.

The food was good, the sweets were great, I got extra sleep.

I will start with thank you cards, for Christmas gifts a-plenty,

From good friends and neighbors’ dear, who spent some extra pennies.

My, this is endless, I’ll move on to something, less in stress.

English toffee, banana bread, or perhaps, I’ll take a rest.

No, lights are up and trees need boxed, garland must come down

We’re out of milk; we need groceries, should I go to town?

Without a doubt, this is the time, when life goals must be set.

Else, we run from task to task, growing nothing but daily sweat.

Just like my necklace, on the fan, soaring round and round.

We need goals, we need change, or we never get off the ground.

Nothing gets done, we sprint, we dash, and never finish chores,

We must organize, set some goals, and calendar life, for sure.

I suggest, we start with daily prayer, because He knows us best

He will show us, most of all, how we can be blessed.

Next, choose family; prioritize, so you can get to Heaven.

Truthfully, they need us most, and our daily dedication,

Then, look at all our fellowmen, serve and give to others,

Be faithful in this humanity, because they are our true brothers.

Last, and first, select yourself and take some time for you,

Walk in nature, read a book, smell flowers, see the views.

Wishing all, a wonderful 2022!

Diane Mack is coordinator of Putting Families First, Jackson County's Family Week Foundation. Email her at Director@jacksoncountyfamilyweek.org.