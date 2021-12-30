It's time to clean out the closet

Sandy Turner

Down home

It's going to be a long month. The holidays are over, it's cold outside and I'm already bored with cleaning out my closet.

My walk-in closet is so full of clothes, purses and shoes it's now a running joke with the family. The 5-year-old granddaughter makes a point of checking on it every time she’s here to see if I've made any progress on getting it cleaned. For a little gal who likes everything to be organized, it's just too much for her to handle.

In my defense, there are several reasons for so many piles of clothes. There are winter outfits, summer, spring and even fall clothes that are too little, too big, too short and too tall. Wow, I really have turned on the grandma switch, as that sounds like a Dr. Seuss book. The bottom line is I always think I might wear any one of these items, so year after year they move from pile to pile, drawer to drawer.

The truth of the matter is, everything I wear is hanging up neatly, while all the piles of clothes on the floor continue to grow. This overload of clothes isn't because I'm a shopping fanatic. Most of them I didn't even buy. My sister continues to give me her hand-me-downs. Apparently she keeps her closet neat and tidy and knows mine isn't.

The rest of these treasures were purchased at garage sales or thrift stores. I haven't paid more than five dollars for a shirt in years, and once you find this kind of bargain you hate to let let it go. I just get so excited about a bag of clothes I know I'll never wear but think I'm going to. There must be a hoarder living in my closet, and I enjoy feeding the frenzy.

Every year I make a resolution to exercise more, lose weight and clean out my closet. Let's just be realistic here – it's not going to happen, so why say it's going to and then be disappointed. I can't stick to any program for more than a month. Wow, if that doesn't make me sound like an overweight, lazy slob, I don't know what does.

I have a basement full of exercise equipment, drawers full of weight-loss literature and a closet full of clothes I can't wear. I'm beginning to think I've been on the weight-loss roller coaster for so long it's finally just shut down. Game over. This is the way it is.

I made a resolution to not make any resolutions. I marched myself up to the mess of a closet and started making a pile of clothes that no longer fit. I wave the white flag, I'm done trying.

Ok.. maybe I’ll give it one more try, but not today. Everyone knows diets always start on Mondays.

