The battle with the remote control

Sandy Turner

Down home

In a world full of eight-track-tape-lovin' baby boomers, thank goodness for grandkids who can handle illiteracy when it comes to all things technical.

After offering a multitude of ideas for things we could do, all she requested was to watch the movie "Monsters." Easier said than done. The parents left without any instructions on how to work the remote, much less play a movie in the DVR player. I tried convincing her we could have just as much fun watching Peppa Pig, while playing Barbies, but it just wasn't going to happen. It had to be "Monsters."

Just when I was on the verge of asking Siri how to work the DVR, the granddaughter pushed me away from the sitting and staring position I had held in front of the DVR for the past 20 minutes and said, "I’ll just do it." Just like any sane grandma would do, I moved out of the way and let the grandkid take over. Within seconds she had pushed the button to make the tray come out, placed the movie in it and pressed play. No wonder they think I’m getting senile.

I’m feeling guilty as I had poked fun at Dad so many times when he couldn't figure out how to work the remote control. It got to the point I had to put masking tape on his remote, pointing to the buttons he should push and taping off the ones he shouldn’t. That's when the remote control was just for the TV. Now they're programmed to work the TV and everything else, so you never know what you might be turning on and off when you randomly starting pushing buttons.

Our kids, who are in their 30s and 40s, are called the X generation. Apparently there’s controversy over what to name this generation of kids who don't need to be born with silver spoons in their mouths, as by the time they're adults they more than likely will own a robot to cook dinner, do the dishes and take out the trash. The cartoon family we all laughed at as kids will become a reality and everyone will be like the Jetsons.

The advances technology has made are great, but can't someone just give the baby boomers a break and provide instructions in lingo we can understand, along with detailed pictures for the cell phones and smarter-than-I-am remote controls? My mom used to say if you hold your mouth just right, you could get the knot tight at the bottom of the thread when sewing our clothes back together. I'm telling you right now it doesn't matter how many different ways I hold my mouth, I can't work the remote control.

I'm going to make a deal with the grandkids. I'll teach them how to make mud pies with dirt, if they'll agree to put masking tape on my remote, when technology finally gets the best of me and I surrender.

