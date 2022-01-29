Winter woes are a way of life

Sandy Turner

Down home

We must have a loyalty to the cold weather in the Midwest to live among frozen icicles which could double as spears or to walk through 10-inch snowdrifts just to get to the doughnut shop. Either it’s love or we’re all idiots.

When we talk about the weather, it's not just for conversation. Everyone considers themselves to be bona fide meteorologists. I often wonder why the "real meteorologists" don't take a look outside before they go on the air to avoid another weather melodrama.

Dad was usually right on with his predictions. One wintry season he convinced me to walk out the back door with him. I watched him look out, up, to the right, to the left and then stated, "three more weeks." I questioned his strategy as I left and the cold blast hit me across the face.

"Listen to the birds," he said. "They'll let you know."

Sure enough, while I was scraping ice from the windshield, the singsong melody of birds let me know soon enough I'd be complaining it's too hot.

The van lost the battle of staying clean months ago between snow, ice and melting mush. It’s nothing a good hard rain won't cure. In a matter of one night's thunderstorm we’ll move from worrying about being snowed in to being flooded. Basically it’s my excuse to avoid washing it just to get messed up again with the next weather event.

Maybe now I'll think about replacing the back wiper which has been flopping around since November. It's time to start deep cleaning everything from teeth to windows. It's all about getting organized, spruced up and ready to start another season. How would I ever function if I didn't have the changing seasons to prompt me to do the things I procrastinate about the most?

After spending the winter storing up more than my fair share of body fat, I'm definitely going to have to get back into the salads to get back into my summer clothes. No more hiding behind sweaters, jackets and long-sleeved shirts. To get motivated, I tried on my swimming suit. It works every time.

An advantage to having a long, cold winter is by the time spring comes and allergy season kicks in, no one cares, as runny noses seem like a better deal over frozen nostrils. As soon as the temperature sneaks past freezing I’m always fooled to think spring has arrived. Mother Nature will inevitably have the last laugh, when she dumps five inches of snow the day after its 50 degrees.

It’s said Florida is the place to retire. How much fun could that be? When the folks down there talk about the weather it's as much fun as watching water drip. In the Midwest, it's a way of life.

