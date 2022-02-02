Consider fostering a pet that needs a home

Gisele Gamble

Animals Best Friends

This year I decided to foster dogs again. Mom and I fostered dogs years ago, and we ended up keeping our three foster fails. That was OK. We loved those girls so much!

Currently I am fostering a chocolate lab whose past is mostly unknown. She was surrendered to Animals Best Friends by a couple who said they found her. Without going into detail, I can say the poor lab has had some trauma in her short life. I will say one thing; I will not give up on her. This young lab is getting love, a warm bed, healthy food, and training.

Fostering is a rewarding experience. Helping a homeless animal gives one a sense of giving back. It is making an enormous difference for one animal that would have either lived most of its life in a kennel or been euthanized because there was no place for it to go.

When dogs and cats are fostered, animal rescues can save more animals. One dog leaving the shelter to go into a foster home means a stray dog can come off the street and go into a shelter.

Foster programs can differ, but usually the shelter or rescue group will pay for all medical expenses for the foster animal. Some might pay for food, but if you already have pets, the increase in food consumed will not be that much more.

To foster an animal, one will need to complete an application. This is done to be certain the animal is going into a home where it will thrive. Also, sometimes people end up adopting their foster animals. The foster application serves as the adoption application if the animal is adopted.

I want to encourage you all to seriously consider fostering a shelter animal. It is a fun and rewarding experience. Not only are you saving a life, but you are giving back to your community.