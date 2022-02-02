The cats in this house have the upper paw

Annie Dear

The Independent Aussie

As you know, we rescued two kittens who were born under our deck about two years ago – and what a treat it’s been seeing them grow into gorgeous somewhat recalcitrant teenagers.

Now I know you dog lovers out there are probably poo-pooing the whole idea of owning felines, but let me tell you, they keep you own your toes just as well.

Sir became somewhat incandescent the other day when I presented him with three-inch bit of obviously chewed wire. Everything seemed to be working, until he realized it was his wireless headphone adaptor cord. A week later, it was his golf range-finder cable.

I bought a pound of skipping rope licorice – long thin black strands, and have braided it in with all the cords I can find. As I type, I’m trying to avoid the liberal sprinkling of cayenne pepper preventing the little buggers from getting to my computer. I’ve even taken to turning my keyboard and mouse off so they don’t accidentally buy anything from Amazon, or a beach house in Fiji. I might forgive that one though – sounds so good right about now as we gear up to be clobbered by snow.

To lure them out of rooms they shouldn’t be in, all we need to do is to rattle the treat container. They leap into the kitchen in a flash, allowing one of us to close them off from where they shouldn’t be.

Much to Sir’s chagrin, I keep buying them toys in the hope that it will distract them long enough to stop the Age of Destruction.

They’re like kids – buy them a present, and they’ll play with the box. Are they interested in the flapping fish or the catnip ball? Nay nay. They’d rather play with the cap from Sir’s shaving cream. Empty boxes provide hours of entertainment as they gnaw at the labels or the packing tape.

I have, over these past two years, become a bit of a cat psychologist. It came to me in a flash of brilliance the other day that we've been doing it all wrong.

The only toy one of them loves is any number of small furry mice-like objects, which she will bat around forever, and before mailing it under any doorway, couch, refrigerator of oven, she gets Sir to play fetch with her. Cheetah-like in speed, she will hurl herself off to retrieve the thrown mouse, and will take her time in hiding it.

So that’s it, you see. I suggested to Sir that he and I sit on the living room floor and play with their multitudinous toys, and when the cats see we’re having fun with what seemingly is ours, they will want to horn in on the action. Reverse psychology, I reckon, is the way to go.

Maybe I’ll buy a small couch for them to lie on as they telepath their problems to me.

Sir threatened that if I ever did that, it would be he who would need to use it.

So, there you have it. Two years of playing Kitty Keystone Kops, and we’ve done it. The cats have us very well trained at last.

Annie Dear lives in Lee’s Summit. Email her at anniedear@icloud.com.